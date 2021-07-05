“After a couple of complications, Bert is doing well with a little rehab and lots of laughs and love,” Patti Newton captioned this image of husband Bert. Instagram

Last month, Bert and Patti’s daughter Lauren also provided an update on his health woes, sharing a photo of her kids visiting him in hospital.

In the snap, Bert appeared to be in good spirits as his grandchildren surrounded him, smiling broadly.

The news regarding the Gold Logie winner's harrowing ordeal broke via entertainment reporter Peter Ford in May, who had been in contact with Bert's wife Patti Newton, who confirmed his amputation.

Peter explained to radio show The Morning Rush with Sean and Kate the reason why the performer needed to undergo such an invasive surgery.

"It got worse… he was seeing doctors and specialists and they couldn't seem to get it right, it kept on spreading. Basically he was told last week, you have a couple of months to live, or if you have your leg amputated, you'll probably have a few years. So, he agreed to have the leg amputated on Saturday," the entertainment reporter revealed at the time.

Bert was all smiles when his grandkids visited him in hospital. Instagram

He then went on to describe it as a "life or death decision that was presented" to the star, and one that would impact the rest of his life with wife, Patti.

"It's a big decision for anyone to make, but it's also a practical thing, because they live in a two-storey place with the bedrooms and the bathrooms upstairs, so they're now having to convert the house downstairs because Patti doesn't want him to go into a nursing home," he said.

WATCH BELOW: Bert talks about his relationship with Patti. Story continues below...

Patti has been by Bert's side every step of the way. Instagram

Speaking to 9News as she was visiting Bert in hospital in May, Patti revealed she has already started making alterations to her house to accommodate her husband once he returns home.

What's more, despite the big procedure, Patti assured the outlet that the presenter was in "good spirits."

"He's got a big journey ahead of him, as we all have, but you know Bert; onward and upward," Patti said.

