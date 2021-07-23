Bert was visited by his family ahead of his 83rd birthday prior to the Victorian lockdown. Instagram

“Bert is still in hospital, it's a very long hard journey,” she told the publication.

“Lots of ups and downs, but he has a great attitude and still smiling, we are taking every day as a plus.”

A new photo of Bert surrounded by his family, including Patti and their grandkids, prior to the lockdown was shared online, with the TV star looking to be in good spirits.

The news of Bert’s leg amputation was first reported in May by entertainment reporter Peter Ford, who had been in contact with Patti.



Peter explained to radio show The Morning Rush with Sean and Kate the reason why the performer needed to undergo such an invasive surgery after a worrying toe infection.



"It got worse… he was seeing doctors and specialists and they couldn't seem to get it right, it kept on spreading,” Peter said.



“Basically he was told last week, you have a couple of months to live, or if you have your leg amputated, you'll probably have a few years. So, he agreed to have the leg amputated on Saturday."

WATCH: Bert Newton talks about his relationship with Patti

He then went on to describe it as a "life or death decision that was presented" to the star, and one that would impact the rest of his life with wife, Patti.

"It's a big decision for anyone to make, but it's also a practical thing, because they live in a two-storey place with the bedrooms and the bathrooms upstairs, so they're now having to convert the house downstairs because Patti doesn't want him to go into a nursing home," he said.

