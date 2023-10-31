Oporto

"Our Otropo Burger for the longest time has been the popular underdog on our menu, so we are beyond excited to bring the Otropo range to the forefront with some fresh, new additions," Kristina Sutevski, Brand Manager at Oporto shared with New Idea.

"The new range adds a whole new level of freshness and flavour to every meal."

Juicy pineapple will be added to the bestselling Otropo Double Fillet Burger (also available in a value pack box) and Bowl, whilst a Pineapple and Caramel Dessert Pack has been added to the menu.

Oporto

Savvy shoopers who download Oporto's App will also be able to unlock three secret menu items for a limited time only including Otropo Loaded Fries, a Churros & Pineapple Dessert Pack, and the Otropo Rappa, which is now available with the added addition of pineapple.

Whilst debate does rage over whether or not the sweet treat can be paired savoury foods, Oporto is encouraging Aussies to sink their teeth into the range for themselves.

The question is, are you game to taste test?