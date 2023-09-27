What activities can you do during the NSW school holidays?
The stand out these New South Wales school holidays is the Jurassic World pop-up in Sydney!
Labelled as "the closest you'll ever come to living dinosaurs," where you'll board the ferry to Isla Nublar just like in the Jurassic World movie.
Step into the land before time where you can take a selfie with baby dinos, extract dinosaur genetics in the Creation Lab, aw at the park's newest Parasaurolophus babies and if you're brave enough... get close to the Raptor paddock (but not too close!), not get eaten by the meat-eating bull and even come face to face with Tyrannosaurus Rex! (Let's just hope the high-voltage fence will be enough to stop Mr Rex.)
RELATED || What you need to know about Disneyland Australia
When is the Jurassic World pop-up coming to Sydney?
Open now until January 3 2024, for all ages young and old. Open from Monday to Thursday 10am to 7pm, Friday 10am to 8pm and Saturday to Sunday from 9am to 8pm.
Located at Sydney Olympic Park, in the SuperLuna Pavilion at Sydney Showgrounds near Luna Park.
Children under three go in for free and ticket prices vary: children three to 15 cost $49, adults 15 and above cost $59, concession cost $55, family passes cost $49 each and groups of 10 passes cost $55 each.
Stream Jurassic World now on Prime Video with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe here.