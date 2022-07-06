"Swapping out unhealthy treats with healthier versions that offer a similar taste or texture profile is a great way to encourage kids to eat well." Supplied

Are there alternatives to sugary snacks that are healthy but still sweet and tasty?

Swapping out unhealthy treats with healthier versions that offer a similar taste or texture profile is a great way to encourage kids to eat well, without feeling like they’re missing out. For example, energy balls and muesli bars that still give kids that sweet treat and also provide nourishment. They’re often packed with fruit and nuts, and they provide fibre, Omega-3, and antioxidants. So, when replacing those unhealthier energy-dense ones with still sweet treats … they’re less likely to feel like they’re missing out.

Is there anything in particular that you’d recommend really avoiding when it comes to snack food?

The common ones are soft drink, lollies, deep-fried food, chocolate – anything that’s really an energy-dense product that doesn’t provide any nutritional value.

If preparation is not your strong suit, you can always find healthy options along the road! Supplied

It’s school holidays and families are heading off on long car journeys. How can we keep kids healthy while travelling?

Organisation is key! When thinking about snacking on the road, we’re probably thinking about pre-packing some nourishing staple snacks. Nuts are a great one, or trail mix, as it’s low GI. It’s important to keep hydrated and re-energised. If you don’t get a chance to pack snacks with the chaos of getting everyone out of the house, there’s other great options… at Oliver’s we offer the perfect roadside nourishment for when it's time to rehydrate and re-energise. We are really dedicated to offering healthy snacks and meals, particularly for little ones.

Air fryers are a huge trend right now. Are they better for cooking in a healthy way?

Air fryers are fantastic! The other thing I think is a great method of cooking is steaming, as it’s a great way to retain nutrients. Anything that’s requiring little to no oils and fats is the best approach with cooking.

Air Fryers are excellent for preparing food in healthy ways. Getty

Baking is a great school holiday activity. Do you have any recommendations for healthy baking ideas?

Often the first things I think we think of are like muffins and cakes and sweet loaves and things like that. But I think we often overlook savoury options. So, I think getting everyone involved in the family is always like a really fun activity for kids and maybe having a pizza night, or doing baked frittata muffins for breakfast. There's so much versatility in what you can do with them, and there's so many different ingredient combinations, so you can really cover all your main food groups.