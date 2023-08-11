It could be some years yet before a Disneyland opens in Australia Getty

In a third attempt, the Sydney Morning Herald claimed that there were top-secret plans to open a Disney Resort on waterfront real estate around White Bay and Glebe Island in Sydney.

The project included several attractions including themed hotels, an entertainment quarter, residential development, a marina and ferry wharf, rides, and two new light rail stations, but was ultimately canned due to the exorbitant costs of the project.

Where is Disneyland coming to Australia?

In a recent interview with the Herald Sun, Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp made public her desire for Disneyland down under to be in Victoria.

"As Australia's capital city of fun, of course, we should have a Disney theme park in Melbourne. We've even got the perfect spot for it - Fishermans Bend," Ms Capp said.

"I know a Disney theme park in our municipality would be a huge hit with residents - myself included - visitors, students, and traders."

In 2022, businessman Warren Randall also made public his desire to bring Disneyland to South Australia, offering up part of his impressive 1,200-hectare estate in the winemaking region of McLaren Vale to make it happen.

When is Disneyland coming to Australia?

Given there has been no official confirmation from the Walt Disney Corporation on a Disneyland in Australia, we can't imagine the gates to a new park will be opening anytime soon.

However, the prime piece of land, located north of Geelong near Avalon Airport that is being floated as a potential site has already been earmarked for an undisclosed entertainment precinct.

"There's an entertainment precinct that we've defined. I wouldn't say (for a) Disneyland at this moment in time, but anything is possible," Non-Executive Director of Linfox David Fox also confirmed.

Unfortunately for fans, even if (and when) a Disneyland in Australia is confirmed, it will take at least five years for even the first stage of the park to be opened.

But not to fear, Disney Cruise Line is here!

The magic makers announced that they would be bringing a fleet of bespoke Disney-themed ships down under for an inaugural Australian sailing season earlier this year.

