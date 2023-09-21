Supplied

What is the Bluey Videogame about?

For the first time, you'll be able to fully explore Bluey’s home just like you're one of the pups.

Join Bluey and Bingo as you play the iconic games like Keepy Uppy and Magic Xylophon!

But that's not all, as you complete activities you'll be able to unlock new costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and even new locations.

What is the age demographic for the Bluey Videogame?

While the demographic for Bluey is pre-schoolers, the video game will be for big kids too! With developers confirming there's a difficulty setting for all levels/ ages.

But don't worry parents, the Bluey video game got a G rating by the Australian government’s classification board, so you don't have to worry about anything inappropriate randomly popping up.

How much is the Bluey Videogame?

Unlike the free Bluey mobile app, which you can find out more about below...

Whereas the Bluey: The Videogame costs $70, which you can pre-order at Sanity.

This is actually cheaper than the usual video game, which is normally around the $90 to $110 mark.

You can play Bluey: The Videogame on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, available on November 17th 2023.

Is the Bluey Videogame multiplayer?

Your kids can play with multiple players, be it friends, family or just themselves!

Meaning there will be fewer fights over who gets to play for you to deal with!