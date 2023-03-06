According to insiders, Nicole Kidman wants to play ONJ in a biopic. Getty

Having battled cancer herself, she added: “Our soul was brought together through music – as well as our health journey – but it was singing with her that was the thing we both loved so much.”

Now, one source tells us: “If a shiny Hollywood biopic starring Nicole gets the green light, spare a thought for poor Delta.

“Delta knows she’ll be compared to Nicole until the end of time, which is going to be hard to take.”

“In a way, Delta’s miniseries was much harder to pull off because Olivia was still alive and made it clear she wasn’t happy about it.”

Indeed, despite sharing a close, mentor-like friendship with Delta, Olivia reportedly refused to watch the two-part miniseries back in 2018. However, she remained very kind to Delta about it, even if critics and fans didn’t really rate the project.

“That was one of Delta’s toughest jobs of her career and now she’s worried it’s going to look second-rate compared to whatever Nicole comes up with,” says the source.

Delta knows Nicole via her husband, Keith Urban, with the pair working together on The Voice Australia. Sources say she has half a mind to call Nicole up and plead her case for her not to go through with her plans – although it will likely fall on deaf ears.

“If Nicole decides to play Olivia, there’s nothing Delta can do about it. Put a blonde bobbed wig on Nicole and she looks like Olivia, plus she has an amazing singing voice,” adds the insider.

But Delta Goodrem also wants the role! Getty

“Nicole and Olivia were friends, so playing her will likely be emotional. But she’s convinced she’s the only one who can do her justice and protect her memory.”

“She knows that if she doesn’t play her, someone else might, and she doesn’t want to run that risk.”

