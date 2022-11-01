After receiving so many negative responses on a Melbourne Cup-related Instagram post, Delta has turned comments off. Instagram

This means that all comments made on all of her previous posts have now been deleted and no one can make any new comments on her past and future posts; at least until Delta turns her comments back on.

This isn’t the first time Delta’s received backlash for supporting horse racing though.

Three weeks ago, Delta captioned an Instagram post with, “I’m honoured to be continuing my partnership with [Victoria Racing Club]. Looking forward to being trackside for [Lexus Australia] Melbourne Cup Day to soak up all the magic of the Carnival.”

Delta has received backlash in the past for supporting horse racing but recently posted that she's "honoured" to have a continued partnership with Victoria Racing Club. Instagram

And this post also garnered many (now-deleted) negative comments from fans wishing that Delta wouldn’t support horse racing.

Delta, of course, may have turned her Instagram comments off this afternoon for a different reason, but the timing is suspicious.

The Born To Try singer ended up wearing a matching blouse and skirt from Dolce & Gabbana, which retail for $2250 and $1350 respectively, to the 2022 Melbourne Cup.

Delta wore a matching Dolce & Gabbana blouse and skirt to this year's Melbourne Cup. Getty

She paired black lace gloves, black open-toe heels and a red handbag with her bright, floral ensemble.

Delta also wore a black Stephen Jones Millinery hat and told Channel 10 that she’d specifically flown to London just to get it fitted.

“Stephen Jones, he’s a master of masters.”

“I got to wear one of his creations. He is magical. His heart - we went into his store in London and you saw the artistry of millinery,” she said.

Whether Delta reveals the exact reason why she turned her Instagram comments off or whether she’ll eventually turn them back on remains to be seen. Watch this space…