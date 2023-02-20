Shortly before her death, Olivia recorded a duet of Jolene with Dolly Parton. Primary Wave Music

Dolly originally wrote and released Jolene in 1974 and Olivia covered the song on her seventh studio album, Come On Over, released in 1976.

This new cover of the song with both Olivia and Dolly singing was recorded shortly before Olivia’s death.

Olivia tragically passed away on August 9, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. She was 73 years old. Her husband, John Easterling, confirmed the news on social media with a heartfelt tribute.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.”

Olivia passed away in August 2022.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” John continued.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”