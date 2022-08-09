Getty

John Travolta took to social media to pay tribute to Olivia, the two actors have a long history together, headlining the 1978 musical Grease together and John sharing how Olivia supported him after the death of his wife Kelly.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote.

“Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Getty

Grease director Randal Kleiser also made a statement, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m Heartbroken. She was one of a kind, and so very kind.”

“For over four decades of our friendship she exuded nothing but love to everyone she met. Olivia was exactly the way you imagined her. I will miss her forever.”

Actress Marlee Matlin took to Twitter to reminisce on her time with the actress, explaining, “I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount."

"She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on "It's My Party." RIP dear, sweet Olivia.”

Getty

Piers Morgan shared that it was “so sad to hear the fabulously gutsy, warm & talented Olivia Newton-John has died."

"At an auction of her Grease memorabilia in LA three years ago, she told me her favourite song from the movie was Hopelessly Devoted To You. Great song, great film, great lady. RIP.”

Star Trek actor George Takei said: “We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

Getty

A number of Australian stars have also paid their respects, with Hugh Jackman taking to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute.

"I’m devastated to hear the news that @therealonj has passed away. One of the great privileges of my life was getting to know her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve known … she was one of the most open hearted, generous and funny. She was a one of kind spirit. It’s no secret Olivia was my first crush. I kissed her (poster) every night before bed. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come. A fighter for healing from cancer that knows no bounds. I love you Olivia."

Bindi Irwin shared a photo of the two of them together on Instagram, remembering Oliva as "one of the kindest and most wonderful souls the world has ever known."

Getty

Delta Goodrem shared in a touching post that "the whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the entire world felt Olivia’s unmatched light."

"A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and kind. my mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who always guided me… she was always there for me. Family to me. I don’t have all the words I would like to say today but I hope everyone will join in celebrating our beloved Olivia, her heart, soul, talent, courage, grace…I love you forever."

Kylie Minogue wrote, "since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John. And, I always will."

"She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

Melissa Doyle shared a touching memory of Olivia, taking to social media to share her experience.

"I bought her albums, adored her movies, wore the leg warmers. & roller skates. And when I finally met the gorgeous @therealonj she was even lovelier than I had imagined. I even brought my Dad into Sunrise one morning to meet her too & he was smitten."

