When Samantha (middle) left Sunrise, she said that the TV industry was full of "sociopaths and narcissists". Getty

When asked about what she thought of what Sam said, Natalie told The Australian Women's Weekly that it barely crossed her radar.

"I don't think that the rest of us took much notice of that really," she said.

"You know, everyone is entitled to their opinion and entitled to have their say," she added.

"But in the past, I have talked about the people in our office being like my family and I am genuinely close to a lot of people there. For me, it's a wonderful place to be."

"The truth is we didn't really see each other outside the office." Instagram

Natalie also revealed what her relationship with Sam was like, explaining that while they had a great working relationship in the office, they rarely saw each other outside of work.

"We got along very well in the office, for sure," Natalie told the publication.

"But the truth is we didn't really see each other outside the office. We had vastly different lives, I guess. We were in different places. She was hanging with her friends, and I was spending time with my family. So, yes, we were in different places."

Natalie replaced Sam on Sunrise earlier this year. Instagram

Rumours of a rift between Sam and her Sunrise replacement Natalie began to simmer after the current host spoke with TV WEEK about her new role and her predecessor.

"Sam's happy she's not doing the hours and is happy living a quieter life, definitely," she said.

Natalie also said that she's aware there'll be more attention on her than ever before, especially from the press, which is something Sam certainly didn't enjoy.

"I think people get sick of people who work in TV complaining about the attention," she said. "I've turned off all these notifications on my Twitter feed.