Understandably, Chris says that losing their infant son changed the couple forever.
“It’s hard,” he bravely shares.
“It’s something that changed mine and my family’s lives, but at the same time we feel lucky that we’ve got each other.”
Two years after their heartbreaking loss, Mayleen returned to work and Chris became the family’s primary caregiver.
Chris explains that having Aaron around has been “awesome," and his kids see him as their ‘Uncle Aaron.'
“We love having him over to our house,” Chris tells us.
“He’s always got his own room when he visits.”
RELATED || My Kitchen Rules Winners: Where are they now?
When it comes to his family, Aaron shares that they are so excited to see him on TV.
“They haven’t watched the show for a few seasons – or some of them have never even watched it!” he says.
“But they’ll all be tuning in now that we are making an appearance.”
They’re also preparing him for his new-found fame, with Aaron adding, “My cousin got me to sign one of my BBQ bottles.”
Meanwhile, Chris admits it was a “weird” experience meeting judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge in real life.
“I’ve always watched Manu,” he explains. “So I was obviously pretty chuffed to meet him!”