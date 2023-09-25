Adelaide-based content creator Aaron has gate-crashed his way into the My Kitchen Rules arena alongside his mate, Chris – and the self-confessed “BBQ kings” reckon their strong friendship will be the secret ingredient to them smoking the competition.

Aaron initially met Chris, from Sydney, on Instagram. Working in similar fields, they connected over their mutual passion of BBQs.

But it was only after Aaron invited “talented cook” Chris, 47, to an interstate BBQ competition that their bond really “blossomed”, Aaron reveals.

Since then, they’ve entered – and won! – many BBQ competitions around Australia.

