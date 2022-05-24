Morgan Gruell, the daughter of Olympian Lisa Curry and former Ironman Grant Kenny, has welcomed her third child with husband Ryan Gruell.

Morgan, who already shares two sons with Ryan, has announced the safe arrival of their new bub in an Instagram post today, sharing a series of photos of the newborn as he settles into his family.

"Just like that…We are a family of 5!" Morgan penned. "On the 23rd of May at 3:30am we were gifted with another beautiful baby boy!! We are so in love with this little man it’s insane and watching Flynn and Taj cuddle and kiss him makes us so happy. We are meant to be parents of sons!

"Welcome to the family Kit James Gruell 💙."

Meanwhile, Ryan also delighted in his son's arrival on his own Instagram.

"It’s a boy!" he wrote. "At 0332 on the 23rd of May we were gifted with our beautiful baby boy, now known as Kit!! My heart must have grown upon seeing him as I thought It was already full, but alas I love him so much already.

"Witnessing the birth was again truely amazing and has me in ore of Morgan. Seeing Kit receiving kisses from his brothers is true joy. We are meant to be parents of sons! Welcome to the family Kit James Gruell."