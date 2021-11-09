"Always full of sunshine." Instagram

"Happy 1st Birthday to my Taj 💙" Morgan wrote next to an adorable photo of herself the smiling bub.

"I can not believe you are one!! What a year it has been, so filled with love and joy. You are perfect little man and I love you so much."

Taj turned one earlier this month. Instagram

However, among the slew of happy celebrations of the past few months for the Curry-Kenny clan was the heartbreaking first anniversary of Jaimi Kenny's death.

The eldest daughter of Lisa Curry and Grant Kenny died on September 14 last year at the age of 33 following a private battle with a long-term illness.

Amid the one year anniversary in September, Lisa led the tributes with a touching video of Jaimi, which featured photos of her throughout her life to the tune of Alexandra Burke’s cover of Hallelujah.

"I would never have thought my life would be like it is now," Lisa captioned the heartwrenching clip.

WATCH: Lisa Curry Shares Video Tribute One Year After Daughter Jaimi's Death (Article continues after video)

"Today, 1 year ago, we lost our treasured firstborn, our blue-eyed, chatty Jaimi. That gut-wrenching, heartbreaking moment where we had to say goodbye," she continued.

"Grant and I feel broken. I've lost myself. But each day I try to continue on, one step at a time to get things done, to continue being a mother, a grannie, a wife, a friend, a business owner.

“But then the quiet times come and everything comes flooding back, every feeling, every memory and I feel like I’m drowning in the pain.

Jaimi (centre) died after a long battle with an illness. Instagram

“Today, at 7.10am, as she took her last breath a year ago, we honoured Jaimi by being at her favourite beach to lay flowers into the ocean.

“I hope that wherever she is – above, or at arms length in spirit energy she can still see and feel the love.

“Remembering you always our beautiful girl.”