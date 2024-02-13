First look at Moana 2. Disney

Is there going to be a Moana 2?

Yes! The Walt Disney Company confirmed Moana 2 in February 2024, with a first-look image and teaser trailer, which you can view in the video player at the top of this story.

When is Moana 2 coming out?

Fans will have to wait just a little longer to see Moana 2, as it opens in cinemas on November 27, 2024.

Where to watch Moana 2 in Australia

Following its theatrical release, we suspect Moana 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ in Australia, most likely in early 2025.

In the meantime, fans can catch up on the first film, Moana, now on Disney+ with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.

What is Moana 2 about?

As per the logline, the epic animated musical Moana 2 sets sail on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.

“After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Who is in the cast of Moana 2?

While no details have been released about the voice actors, we do expect to see Auli’i Cravalho return for the sequel to voice Moana.

Also suspected to return are Dwayne Johnson as Maui; Nicole Scherzinger as Sina; and Temuera Morrison as Chief Tai.