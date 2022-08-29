The first 'las chance cook off' sent three teams home. Seven

However, it was Janelle and Monzir who impressed the judges the most, receiving praise for their consistency and delicious plates.

As Janelle and Monzir were sent through to the semi-finals, all three remaining teams were sent home.

Following the rapid elimination of three group one teams, Monday night will see group two compete in their own 'last chance cook-off' to see who will compete in the semi-finals.

Colin and Curtis judged the main and dessert. Seven

The last few days of the competition have been inundated by fan theories on who has won the show.

Fans believe Janelle and Monzie will take out the top spot thanks to their odds on betting sites such as Sportsbet.

Reality TV fans have used the method for years to correctly guess who wins pre-recorded shows, with Sportbet correctly guessing this year's winners of Beauty and the Geek and Big Brother.

Janelle and Monzir are now in the semi finals! Seven

Currently, only three days out from the MKR finale, Janelle and Monzir are sitting on odds of $1.33.

Kate & Mary and Sophie & Katherine are both sitting in equal second spot with odds of $10.

Nicky and Jose round out the top three with odds of $13 ahead of Monday night’s semi-finals.

Fans also spotted a quickly-deleted post online last week, which they think proves who has won the show.

My Kitchen Rules airs 7.30pm Monday - Wednesday on Channel 7.

