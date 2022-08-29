The scores were quickly deleted. Seven

The news comes after fans believed they had already figured out who had won the cooking show much earlier in the season.

Using betting sites like Sportsbet, fans closely followed the odds of who will win this season.

The first-place pick is usually spot-on when it comes to pre-recorded reality TV shows like MKR.

Fans have also used betting sites to figure out who has won. Seven

Just a few weeks ago Sportsbet predicted Aaron and Karly would win Beauty And The Geek, and before that it claimed Reggie Bird would take out the crown on Big Brother.

The site was on the money both times, proving that while it doesn't get all the predictions spot-on, you can generally rely on it for your winning bets.

While fans believe the Sportsbet odds usually predict the winner of shows like MKR perfectly, the other places aren't always guaranteed.

Teams in third, fourth and lower places often jump around as the season goes on and fan-favourite couples are eliminated.

It means your favourite couple may still have a chance even if they're currently sitting in last place with the lowest odds.

Will Janelle and Monzir win this season? Seven

Three days out from the MKR final and fan favourites Janelle & Monzir have taken a considerable lead, sitting on odds of $1.33.

Kate & Mary and Sophie & Katherine are both sitting in equal second spot with odds of $10.

Nicky and Jose round out the top three with odds of $13 ahead of Monday night’s semi-finals.

My Kitchen Rules airs 7.30pm Monday - Wednesday on Channel 7.

Want to know more about My Kitchen Rules Australia? Check out the links below!

Look familiar? This isn't the first time the MKR cast have been on television.

The shocking detail about Nigella Lawson that MKR tried to hide.

It's on! Meet the My Kitchen Rules 2022 contestants.

My Kitchen Rules Winners: Where are they now?

How much of My Kitchen Rules is actually real?

MKR couple Steven and Frena have called off their engagement.

Tempers flare in second MKR elimination.