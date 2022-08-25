The last team of group two cooked on Wednesday night. Seven

The first two dishes of the night were cooked almost to perfection, blowing away both the judges and fellow contestants.

An excellent arancini entree and almost perfect spaghetti set Leanne and Milena up for high scores, but their chocolate calzone saw the team stutter.

Manu was not impressed with the dish, explaining how the stewed strawberries were “sloppy” and “undesirable.”

The French chef also questioned why the sisters would pair hazelnut chocolate and “acidic” strawberries, claiming it “made no sense.”

Even with a less than impressive dessert the sisters jumped to second place. Seven

Whilst Leanne’s lack of voice on the night stopped her from making any public comments, she didn't hold back in the one-on-one interview.

“Who doesn’t like chocolate and strawberries?” she questioned, before saying “Manu can go and get stuffed.”

“That’s why God didn’t give me a voice for the end of the night because I knew the dessert was gonna stuff up and I couldn’t answer back!”

Rosie and Hayley have been eliminated. Seven

Although the sisters were upset with their lacklustre dessert, their first two dishes made enough of an impression to catapult them into second place on the leaderboard with a score of 87.

Their high-score meant fellow Italians Rosie and Hayley were eliminated from the competition with a score of 57.

This is the second elimination of the season, following the departure of Steven and Frena - a team that was slammed by fans for tactical scoring.

My Kitchen Rules airs 7.30pm Monday - Wednesday on Channel 7.

