Steven and Frena have ended their engagement. Seven

Steven and Frena ruffled feathers following Sunday night's episode, with viewers accusing the couple of playing a strategic game.

The couple were sitting at the bottom of the leader board following a less than impressive instant restaurant, and fans are now accusing the couple of purposely giving low scores to other teams in an effort to save themselves from elimination.

On Sunday’s episode, NSW team Arrnott and Fuzz impressed the judges with their Fijian food, delivering strong scores across the board - except with one team.

Whilst everyone else generally enjoyed the main dish, Frena and Steven were quick to call the dishes “boring” and unbalanced.

Even self-confessed food snobs Mary and Kate labelled Steven and Frena’s criticism “a bit harsh.”

Fans have slammed Steven and Frena for their strategic planning. Instagram

As dessert was served, it seemed as if a pattern was emerging, with everyone enjoying the traditional dessert - except Steven and Frena.

And it seems viewers weren’t the only ones noticing - as Frena began her critique, fan-fave Alice was heard saying “here we go” under her breath and looking less than impressed.

Alice doubled down on her views during a one-on-one interview, accusing Steven and Frena of “playing a game and its not adding up.”

Will Steven and Frena be eliminated? Instagram

Ashlee and Mat agreed with Alice’s suspicions, noting that it's “strange” that the couple didn't enjoy two dishes that everyone else thoroughly enjoyed.

The end of Sunday night’s episode saw the judges and contestants give Fuzz and Arrnott scores ranging between 7 and 9, whilst Steven and Frena gave them a noticeably lower score of 5.

However, it seems as if their plans weren't successful. Fuzz and Arnott ended the episode with a high score of 81 and Steven and Frena have remained at the bottom of the leaderboard.

My Kitchen Rules airs 7.30pm Monday - Wednesday on Channel 7.

Want to know more about My Kitchen Rules Australia? Check out the links below!

Look familiar? This isn't the first time the MKR cast have been on television.

The shocking detail about Nigella Lawson that MKR tried to hide.

It's on! Meet the My Kitchen Rules 2022 contestants.

My Kitchen Rules Winners: Where are they now?

How much of My Kitchen Rules is actually real?