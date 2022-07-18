Mitch joins the slew of MAFS stars joining OnlyFans. Instagram

This makes him the third cast member to join the platform from his season of MAFS since it aired earlier this year, following both Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie, who also have accounts.

OnlyFans became part of the central drama of his season when a private image of Domenica Calarco was shared among the cast from her own account, which she had before going on the show.

While Olivia Frazer was accused of distributing it illegally, she maintains this is not what happened, and that she showed others an image of Domenica that was already publicly available online.

Although the scandal rocked the television series, it seemingly did not deter the cast from joining the platform when the series finished airing and going on to earn serious money for it.

Mitch and Ella didn't make it in the real world after being paired on MAFS. Nine

Olivia Frazer has allegedly already made more than $200,000 in her first month on the platform, while partner Jackson Lonie has also apparently made tens of thousands of dollars for his content, too.

Other MAFS stars that have joined the platform include Jessika Power, who has reported she earns around $120,000 a month through the platform, and Ines Basic, who has had a lucrative account for over a year now.

Amanda Micallef, who is remembered as one-half of MAFS’ first same-sex couple, also joined the site in 2021.

“It doesn’t have to be porn, strictly. It can be used for education … certain fetishes, but I’m going to be exploring a side to me that I embrace, and that is my dominant side,” she wrote on Instagram as she promoted the account.

Jess Power has made an eye-watering amount on the site. Instagram

Mishell Karen is also on the site, having joined after losing her job in 2021.

“Being a single mum, I have never really had extra cash to do much with or to live an extravagant life, but I just don’t want my children to have to struggle to pay bills or be in debt,” she told The Daily Telegraph in 2022.

"I have earned a really nice amount of money to help us through this difficult time. Well, at least I can pay my new mortgage for a few months," she added.

Other stars to join the platform include Hayley Vernon, Alana Lister, and Jaimie Gardner.

This article first appeared on our sister site, WHO.