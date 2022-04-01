Following their relationship dramas, Tamara reportedly text Mitchell - according to the trailer. Nine

There's also no clear evidence that Mitch and Ella have "officially" split since then, either, as the cast can't confirm or deny that right now.

So, here's what we know now - four months later.

Mitch has been spotted on multiple occasions spending time with Tamara since filming wrapped.

The pair are both Queensland-based and have been seen enjoying a night out together at a local bar in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, while Mitch was spotted waiting for Tamara at work by The Wash a few weeks later.

They were also seen together in photos obtained by New Idea and reported the duo had spent the day together before buying flowers.

Brent was approached for comment by The Wash and shut down rumours he and Ella had begun their own revenge romance.

"What no one saw was that Dom [Calarco] was there," Brent said, of the allegedly "steamy" photos that showed him sitting next to Ella at the beach. "Me and Ella are just friends, man."

But when asked to speak on Tamara and Mitch, he simply responded: "good luck to them, I guess."

Meanwhile, Ella responded to the rumours in an interview with Kyle & Jackie O for KISS FM to say she "knows as much as everyone else knows right now."

"I've seen plenty of comments and lots of articles... I haven't asked them. I know as much as everyone else knows right now," she said when Kyle Sandilands asked.

"I'm trying not to believe everything I see, but I can't really confirm or deny."

Ella also spoke to WHO exclusively about when Tamara first mentioned "stealing" a husband - and it was much earlier than anyone realises. Read the chat here.

While Mitch and Tamara have clearly struck up a friendship at the very least, there's no definitive proof so far that anything happened... yet. But it does appear she text him during filming, unbeknownst to Ella and Brent.

Viewers will simply have to wait and see for that one!

