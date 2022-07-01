"Worked out well for me." Instagram

Olivia began an OnlyFans in late May, and has since become one of the top earners on the platform, currently sitting in the top 0.02% of all users on the platform.

However, the decision sparked major controversy given her stint on Married At First Sight, where she was accused of ‘leaking’ a nude photo of fellow bride Domenica Calarco, and exposing her among the other contestants as an OnlyFans creator.

Olivia maintains that wasn’t what happened, and that the photo she shared was publicly available on the internet, rather than ‘leaked’.

Olivia’s portrayal on the show led her to give up her teaching studies, and pursue a career mainly on OnlyFans, where she’s been generating a rough estimate of around $200,000 per month.

“Teachers are expected to be squeaky clean and have never made a mistake in their life and it’s just a very unforgiving culture surrounding the profession,” Olivia has said on Instagram.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love teaching and I’m a fantastic teacher,” she continued.

“I don’t want to live my life dictated by a career.”

Olivia’s boyfriend, Jackson Lonie, whom she ‘married’ on the show, has followed in her footsteps and begun an OnlyFans account of his own. The two sometimes create content together for the platform.

They’re the only couple remaining who were paired together while filming MAFS, which Olivia has since revealed was a harrowing experience for her.

“They do not care about the mental health and wellbeing of participants,” Olivia told our sister site, WHO.

“They have a show psychologist to tick the boxes so they don’t get sued, and … they do not listen to her advice,” she claimed.

“They do not care at all. It’s only a matter of time before they push someone too far.”