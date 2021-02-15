Mike Tindall, who is worth over $27 million, has been under fire for requesting financial support. Getty

The publication suggested that Mike, 42, claimed Britain’s furlough scheme (which is the UK equivalent of JobKeeper) for his business firm, Kimble Trading Ltd. It is reported that he is the only current staff member of the business.

The revelation was met with outrage by the British public, with even politicians weighing in on the royal spouse’s financial support claim.

“It’s a bit rich for Mike Tindall to be taking money from the public purse,” said MP Nigel Mills. “It’s very cheeky and really taking the Mick – or should that be Mike?”

Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne (the Queen's second child). She married Mike in Edinburgh back in 2011. Getty

Perhaps the couple are hoping to scrounge up some extra cash ahead of the birth of their third child.

According to Express, a Buckingham spokesperson confirmed that Zara was pregnant again back in December last year, saying, "Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted."

Mike himself confirmed the news on an episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way,” Mike, 42, said enthusiastically to his co-hosts.

And, word around the palace is, the expecting parents already have a name lined up for their little one. And it’s bound to make one royal very happy.

Word around the palace is that Zara is considering naming her third child after her grandfather, Prince Philip. Getty

If the couple have a boy, which is what royal fans are speculating according to New Idea Royals Monthly, they are apparently leaning towards naming the little one after the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who turns 100 in June.

“It’s no secret Anne (Zara’s mother) was always Philip’s favourite child,” a source told New Idea Royals Monthly back in January. “And, in turn, Zara is also very close to him. It would be a wonderful tribute if she were to name her baby after the duke.”

At least the couple will have enough cash to splurge on little Philip.

