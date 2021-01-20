Zara has a surprise in store for her grandfather, Prince Philip. Getty

“Everyone is saying it’s going to be a boy,” a source tells Royals Monthly.

There’s also speculation that if the couple do in fact welcome a mini-Mike into the world, Zara, who’s extremely close to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, may consider naming the new little one after her grandfather. It’d be a salute to Prince Philip, who turns 100 in June.

“It’s no secret Anne was always Philip’s favourite child,” adds the source. “And, in turn, Zara is also very close to him. It would be a wonderful tribute if she were to name her baby after the duke. Philipa for a girl or Philip for a boy – has a nice ring to it.”

Meanwhile, Princess Anne is said to be “delighted” to be welcoming her fifth grandchild in a few months’ time.

Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting a third child this year. Getty

“Anne loves nothing more than playing gran to the kids and is absolutely thrilled,” the source concludes. “The more the merrier.”

While Zara is intent on honouring her grandfather as he reaches a century, sources have revealed that Philip isn’t too keen on marking the occasion.

Late last year, a palace insider labelled Prince Philip as a “reluctant celebrant” who wants “nothing to do” with any 100th birthday celebrations.

Prince Philip has been labelled a "reluctant celebrant" by palace insiders as he is apparently reluctant to celebrate his 100th birthday. Getty

Speaking to The Telegraph, a Buckingham Palace aide revealed that, due to the Prince’s reluctance, it is unlikely that any festivities will go ahead.

“You can’t do something if someone doesn’t want something doing,” the source told the publication. “The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with (planning), is the Duke.”

Perhaps the Prince will change his mind once he learns that his other grandson, Prince Harry, is finally returning to the UK right in time for his birthday. Surely seeing his great-grandson Archie is something to celebrate.

