Michelle Bridges says The Biggest Loser "wouldn't" work today and she had to question her morals to go on the show.

“Yeah, I would. And I’ll be really honest and say, I was somewhat nervous coming here today to see you, because I would genuinely say that the show The Biggest Loser was one of the most traumatic things that ever happened to me,” April replied.

Michelle then said, “Yeah, I hear you. I absolutely hear you. And going on a show like that back in the day, I really had to dig deep and question my morals around why I am in the health industry and why I’m in the fitness industry.”

“Now, having talked to you and heard everything that you’ve just said about how you feel about yourself, [I realise] you, like me, are somebody who struggled against the idea that you need to be perfect,” April responded, referencing an earlier moment in the interview when, after being asked if she ever struggled with her body image, Michelle said:

“Yeah, I think like most young girls, boys too, you look in the mirror and think, ‘I don’t stack up to what I’m supposed to look like… I’m not the fittest or the strongest or the prettiest girl in school and what can I do about that?’”

However, April continued to slam The Biggest Loser and said, “But the edit [on The Biggest Loser], ‘cause you know, television, still made me feel like someone who had the same values as you [Michelle] was someone who would make me feel shame.”

“When I look back on it, 17 years ago, it was a totally different culture back then. I don’t think that show would work today. In fact, I know it wouldn’t,” Michelle replied.