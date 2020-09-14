Michelle Bridges (pictured) has accused social media stars of turning the fitness industry into a “t**s and a***” fest, which sets unrealistic body expectations. Getty

The fitness queen went on to say there’s an over-saturation of imagery on social media that focuses on achieving unrealistic pert derrieres and six packs, as opposed to living a balanced, healthy lifestyle.

What’s more, by posting such imagery online, Michelle believes social media stars are setting an unhealthy example and not contributing to the greater body diversity conversation.

“Back in the day everybody used to throw their arms in the air about how everything was airbrushed and everything was pulled in and tightened up. Magazines are almost dead and gone these days, but now it’s just moved to Instagram. It’s the same conversation,” she said.

While Michelle didn't call out anyone by name, it's thought she may have been referring to fitness influencers such as Tammy Hembrow, who is known to post scantily-clad snaps.

Michelle (left with son Axel) described how there’s an over-saturation of imagery on social media that focuses on unrealistic pert derrieres and six packs. Instagram

With a whopping 11.5 million followers, the 26-year-old blonde beauty has made built a lucrative career out of flaunting her enviable body on social media.

Michelle said the lack of inclusivity in the health industry was the impetus for her Big W active wear range, which caters to women of all shapes and sizes up to 26.

“That was a very new concept. Unless you were a 14 and below you didn’t exist back then… But I always knew that I wanted to reach the general public that were close to my heart; mums and dads with kids and a mortgage, and that probably couldn’t afford 120 bucks for a pair of tights,” she said.

Michelle’s comments come after she previously hinted she was about to start a "whole new chapter" with son Axel, whom she shares with her ex-partner Steve “Commando” Willis.

Michelle’s (left) comments come after she previously hinted at a "whole new chapter" with son Axel, whom she shares with her ex-partner Steve “Commando” Willis (right). Getty

Taking to Instagram, the star revealed she and Axel were starting a "new adventure" following her highly-publicised break up with Steve and subsequent drink driving arrest.

"Today sets the tone for a whole new chapter. Life. Moving forward. My son and I heading into our next new adventure. Deep breath. Here we go..." the caption read.

At the same time, Michelle admitted to Morning Show hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies that, despite the challenges of the year, she is “grateful” to have friends and family around her.

“If you want to talk about real wealth, then you look around at the people who were there for you during the good, the bad, and the ugly,” she said.