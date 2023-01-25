In a series of TikTok’s she revealed what goes on behind the scenes, including that it wasn’t really a week between each weigh-in. TikTok

Ajay also revealed that she hated saying ‘it’s time to cut the fat’.

“I hated it so much that I would laugh and get the giggles and I would laugh so much that I would get into trouble.”

“We all hated it, we all knew that it was stupid and horrible but it was kinda like the catchphrase or whatever”.

She also revealed the details of the lead-up to her saying the dreaded line before one of the contestants would be eliminated.

“We had already been shooting like 12, 14, 15 hours a day, and then we have to go and shoot another five or six hours in what is essentially a garage,” she said.

“It was stinking hot and then there were the cabinets behind us with all the food, like all of their dream foods but it was all real food that had been covered in lacquer and there were flies and it was rotting and it stank and it was Australia and it was summer and it just smelt like garbage.”

Ajay also revealed that people would ‘water load’ and explained what it was.

“When you start on the biggest loser, you have a weigh in and it is your starting weight.”

“So, say your starting weight is 110 kilos, you can water load pretty close to 10 kilos worth of water so then your weigh-in, the first week weigh in when it's very competitive and if you lose you go to elimination, will be significantly more because you will lose all of that water, you lose that water within two or three days.”

She also goes on to say that the contestants would always dehydrate before weigh-in day and said someone nearly died on the show from putting their body through extreme measures.

“It’s very dangerous and I do not condone this whatsoever it is extremely dangerous on multiple parts of your body.

“There was a winner who pretty much nearly killed themselves doing just that.