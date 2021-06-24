The Queen is reportedly furious over Harry and Meghan's latest venture. Getty

“When the Queen, Charles and William got a glimpse of this selection of a hundred or more products, registered for all to see on 21 June with the UK Intellectual Property Office at 10 Victoria Street, just round the corner from Buckingham Palace, the extent of royal fury at Sussex impertinence rose to even higher levels," Robert Lacey wrote in his novel Battle of Brothers.

“Once again Harry had totally failed to consult the Queen about a major initiative affecting his royal work and image – and the image of the crown as a whole.”

Meghan and Kate will reportedly not be accompanying their husbands to the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. Getty

With tensions seemingly at an all-time high between the monarchy and the rogue Sussexes, royal observers are waiting with bated breath to see if Prince Harry's upcoming jaunt to the UK repairs familial relations.

The Duke is heading back to his homeland for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in honour of what would have been her 60th birthday.

According to reports, Harry will be making the trip solo, with Meghan opting to stay in California.

"Meghan is not going to travel," an insider told the Daily Mirror . "She has just had a baby and Harry will travel alone."

Even Kate Middleton is reportedly sitting this one out.

Will this finally be the brotherly reconciliation we've been waiting for?