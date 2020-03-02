While both boast an enormous following of 11.2 million people, when it comes to the actual images that have been shared the Sussex Royal account features in seven of the 10 most popular posts across the two royal accounts, according to Express.co.uk.
Only three of those most popular posts came from the Kensington Royal account, accounting for just 6.5 million of the total 24,377,458 likes.
The Sussex Royal account managed to bag a total of 17,867,162 of the total likes, as their posts made up seven of the top 10.
Prince William and Kate - whose account was originally shared with the Sussexes before they launched their own profile in April 2019 - have posted a total of 2,021 posts on their account, while Meghan and Harry have amassed the same following with just 192.
William and Kate have amassed 11.2 million Instagram followers
Harry and Meghan have posted less to their Instagram since they announced they were stepping down
I said I'll give it a shot...[Sound On 🔊] * Stay tuned for more to come later... #WeAreInvictus
Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joined Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation on Friday.
WATCH: Prince Harry sings with Jon Bon Jovi