The rivalry between the Sussexes and the Cambridges has reached a new level, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's Instagram has overtaken Kate Middleton and Prince William 's account in terms of the most popular posts.

While both boast an enormous following of 11.2 million people, when it comes to the actual images that have been shared the Sussex Royal account features in seven of the 10 most popular posts across the two royal accounts, according to Express.co.uk.

Only three of those most popular posts came from the Kensington Royal account, accounting for just 6.5 million of the total 24,377,458 likes.

The Sussex Royal account managed to bag a total of 17,867,162 of the total likes, as their posts made up seven of the top 10.

Prince William and Kate - whose account was originally shared with the Sussexes before they launched their own profile in April 2019 - have posted a total of 2,021 posts on their account, while Meghan and Harry have amassed the same following with just 192.