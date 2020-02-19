'I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series which we have been developing together for several months,' Harry explained.

'Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."

He added: 'I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is key to powerful leadership, productive communities and purpose-driven self.'