Come April, Prince Harry's foray into Hollywood will become official, when his collaboration with Oprah Winfrey premieres on Apple TV.
And true to form, Harry's series is for a good cause.
His father, Prince Charles has even given Harry's initiative his tick of approval!
The series, which focuses on mental health and mental wellbeing, is in association with Combat Health, an organisation 'which helps veterans struggling with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder among other mental health issues.'
'I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series which we have been developing together for several months,' Harry explained.
'Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."
He added: 'I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is key to powerful leadership, productive communities and purpose-driven self.'