Nicole Nichols, chief spokesperson for the Oprah Winfrey Network, said the pair are "not in discussion for an interview" on Monday.

Oprah, who attended Meghan and Harry's wedding on May 19, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, is believed to have reached out to speak to them about racism, bullying and sexism within the British establishment.

Meghan's team were said to be eyeing up a chat with Oprah's BFF Gayle King, who attended Meghan's baby shower in New York.

Yesterday, the Queen said she supported Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's "desire to create a new life as a young family" in a statement.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement read.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

The statement continued: “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," she concluded.