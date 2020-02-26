Prince Harry arrived into Edinburgh, Scotland on Tuesday. SPLASH

The Duke of Sussex was photographed at the city's Waverley Station after arriving by train, showing his commitment to the Travalyst initiative which encourages eco-friendly travel.

Travalyst is a global collaboration between Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor, and Visa, which asks travellers to consider the environment when planning trips and vacations, and is led by the Duke.

While Harry travelled solo to the city, it is thought that Meghan and their baby Archie will be following him shortly, as the family are are expected to attend the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9.

The Duke and Duchess will officially end their royal duties on March 31.

The couple have been criticised recently for making a spiteful statement which took a swipe at the royal family, including Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Charles' biographer Tom Bower spoke out on Monday, and accused Meghan of trying to "commercialise" the royal family.

He also described the statement from the couple, which was posted to their SussexRoyal.com website on Friday, as a "threat" that risked "destroying the 93-year-old sovereign of this wonderful country", namely, Harry's grandmother, the Queen.

During a segment on Good Morning Britain, he said: "That statement was spiteful fury by Meghan. Meghan gets what Meghan wants."

"It was rude to the Queen. What is spiteful is, she married into the royal family not that long ago and she bailed out. But she wants to bail out on her terms.

"What is most important for this country is to protect the reputation of the royal family."

He went on to say Meghan was taking the lead in the relationship and the couple's decision to split from the royal family, while profiting by way of association.

"What you've really got is this couple being led by Meghan that want to commercialise the royal family," he said.

Meghan and Harry have been accused of looking to 'commercialise the royal family' Getty

The comments come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published a 'Spring 2020 Transition' statement on Friday, where responded to news that they will no longer be able to use the “Sussex Royal” trademark or the word "royal" in their commercial ventures.

The fact that they will have to wait 12 months before they can seek employment outside of the royal family was also a sore point for the couple.

The bombshell statement read: "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.

"Per the agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen."

Speaking to The Mirror a royal source said the couple have made it clear they feel they are being treated differently to other royals.

"It’s pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-­handedly modernised the monarchy."

Harry and Meghan have taken a swipe at Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew

They added: “We’re witnessing a quite extraordinary turn of events.

“The British people will not stand for two ­multi-millionaires demanding taxpayer funds after abandoning the country they should be serving.

“The latest series of comments published on the Sussexes’ website comes across as ­extremely petulant and has caused a great deal of alarm inside the palace.

“This is further evidence of Harry and Meghan further ostracising ­themselves from the family rather than building bridges.”