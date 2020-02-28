Prince Harry sings with Jon Bon Jovi

It will come as a welcome distraction to Harry after it was revealed that Canada will stop forking out for security for him and Meghan Markle after they step down as full time royals next month.

The royal pair shocked the world when they announced they would split their time between the UK and Canada along with their baby son, Archie Harrison.

And while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Queen Elizabeth that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be in good hands while living in Canada, it seems that has now changed.

The Office of the Minister of Public Safety revealed Canada will cease protection in the coming weeks.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” read the ministry's statement.

“The RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations.

“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognised as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis.

Canada will no longer protect Harry and Meghan. Getty

“At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019.

“The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”

The news comes a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published a 'Spring 2020 Transition' statement, where they responded to news that they will no longer be able to use the “Sussex Royal” trademark or the word "royal" in their commercial ventures.

The statement revealed: "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.

Meghan and Harry announced they were ditching their senior royal roles in January. Getty

"Per the agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen."

Meanwhile a source told The Mirror that the couple have made it clear they feel they are being "picked on" and treated differently to other members of the royal family.

"It’s pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-­handedly modernised the monarchy."

Harry and Meghan have taken a swipe at Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew

They added: “We’re witnessing a quite extraordinary turn of events.

“The British people will not stand for two ­multi-millionaires demanding taxpayer funds after abandoning the country they should be serving.

Harry, Meghan and their baby son, Archie Harrison. Getty

“The latest series of comments published on the Sussex's website comes across as ­extremely petulant and has caused a great deal of alarm inside the palace.

“This is further evidence of Harry and Meghan further ostracising ­themselves from the family rather than building bridges.”