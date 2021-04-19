"To say she was anxious to have Harry home in California is a massive understatement.” Getty

“Meghan doesn’t trust the family wouldn’t draw him back into their toxic institution while she wasn’t there to help him, plus she was super concerned about him walking behind Philip’s casket bringing back the trauma of him having to trail his own mother’s procession as a boy.

"To say she was anxious to have Harry home in California is a massive understatement.”

Meghan didn't the funeral due to her second pregnancy. Getty

After Prince Philip’s death, Prince Harry quickly rushed back to the UK to be with his family ahead of his grandfather’s funeral that that took place on April 17.

While the official reason given for Meghan remaining at the couple’s home in California is due to her second pregnancy, all may not be as it seems.

New reports are suggesting that the Suits star actually didn't travel to England for a different reason entirely.

"She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral." Getty

Speaking to the Daily Mail, friends of Meghan have claimed that the former Duchess of Sussex didn't attend the funeral in order to avoid being the “centre of attention”

“Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral,” a source close to Meghan told the publication.

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.

“She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”