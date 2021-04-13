Meghan Markle won't be attending Prince Philip's Getty

Speaking to the Daily Mail, friends of Meghan have claimed that the former Duchess of Sussex isn’t attending the funeral in order to avoid being the “centre of attention”

“Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral,” a source close to Meghan told the publication

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.

“She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

Philip (pictured with his wife, The Queen) passed away on Friday aged 99. Getty

Just last month, Meghan and Harry caused controversy when they took part in one of the most explosive royal tell-all interviews of all-time.

Speaking to renowned US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry slammed the royal family as they accused one member of racist behaviour, claimed Kate Middleton made Meghan cry and said they offered little help to Meghan who was dealing with a harrowing mental health battle after joining The Firm.

Since Prince Philip’s passing on Friday, the Duke of Edinburgh’s official biographer Gyles Brandreth has revealed Philip thought Meghan and Harry’s interview was “madness”.

“Harry had only succeeded his grandfather as Captain General of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had done the job for 64 years. Harry had barely managed 30 months,” Gyles wrote in a piece for the Daily Mail.

Prince Philip thought Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview was "madness". Getty

“The Duke of Edinburgh was not pleased, nor did he believe that Harry and Meghan were doing the right thing.”

Philip was in the midst of a month long hospital stay – his longest ever before his death – when Meghan and Harry’s interview went to air, but this reportedly did not faze the tough royal.

“The fact that the Meghan and Harry interview was aired while Philip was in hospital did not trouble him. What did worry him was the couple’s preoccupation with their own problems and their willingness to talk about them in public,” Gyles added.

It was also revealed that Philip was ultimately accepting of Harry’s choices despite not necessarily agreeing with them as he thought Harry had the right to make his own decisions about his life.