Meghan pregnant with Archie. Getty

When Meghan was pregnant with her son, Archie, she had planned to give birth at their home at Frogmore Cottage with an all-female midwife team there for support.

However, on the day Archie was born on May 6 2019, Meghan had been transferred to London's private Portland hospital because she was a week overdue.

"Meghan's plan was to have a home birth with Archie, but you know what they say about the best-laid plans.

The couple announced the baby's sex to Oprah. Getty

"In the end, her doctors advised her to go to the hospital, and all she was interested in was about delivering Archie safely," said the Page Six source.

The couple revealed the sex of their baby during their shocking tell-all interview with Oprah in early March.

Proud dad-to-be Prince Harry confirmed the news by simply stating: "It's a girl!"

"It's a beautiful setting to give birth." Getty

"Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl . . . now we've got our family and we've got four of us."

Oprah responded by sweetly remarking: "To have a boy and then a girl - what more can you ask for?"

However this will be the Duke and Duchess' final child.

"Two is it," Prince Harry stated.