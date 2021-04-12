Prince Harry has returned to the UK for his grandfather's funeral. Getty

Duchess Meghan is currently in the late stages of pregnancy (the timing as per respected royal reporter, Omid Scobie) and has been advised by medical professionals not to fly.

The Duchess has therefore remained at the pair's Santa Barbara home in California with their one-year-old son. Archie.

Meghan is expected to welcome her second child, a baby girl in the coming months.

Prince Philip passed away on Friday, 9th April, 2021. Getty

Harry was formally stripped of his royal titles earlier this year, which means he will be dressed a little differently to his elder brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.

The Duke of Sussex will instead wear a plain suit, as opposed to a military uniform which will be worn by the two future Kings.

The funeral will take place this coming Saturday, April 17 (overnight on Saturday evening in Australia), and will include a small procession through Windsor castle, which will be broadcast live.

Philip will then be laid to rest within the grounds of Windsor castle.

The unique funeral plans vary greatly from traditional state funerals held for royals. Though every part of Philip's funeral has been arranged in line with his own wishes made clear before he died.

It is expected we will see The Queen and the royals gathered together at this time.

And while Harry will be required to quarantine for several days before getting tested for COVID-19, if his results are negative, he will be able to join his family as soon as possible as they mourn together.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.