"She was very sensitive to Meghan and provided her with support."

Following the explosive documentary filmed during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Africa tour, Camilla was reportedly "surprised" to hear what Meghan had to say about how much she and Harry had been struggling.

Speaking to royal expert Katie Nicholl, an insider said: “I think Camilla was probably just as surprised as anyone else when the documentary came out and perhaps didn’t realise how much Harry and Meghan were suffering.

“She wants everyone to get along and be happy. Her mantra is carry on and keep smiling. She doesn’t want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan, and she could be a very good ally too.”

Camilla is very fond of Meghan and wants "everyone to get along and be happy." Getty

In new tell-all biography Finding Freedom, it was also reported that Meghan and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton struggled to move past their "distant politeness" and strike up a true friendship.

Royal author Omid Scobie added on the Heir Pod podcast that despite similar loves of fashion and tennis, it was "a surface level friendship" and Meghan was "disappointed" as she'd hoped Kate would offer her support as she joined the family.

"In moments where more depth was required or perhaps a stronger shoulder of support from the Duchess of Cambridge's side we saw that didn't happen over and over again," Omid said on the podcast.

"It left Meghan a bit disappointed in that friendship. She would have appreciated that extra support internally.

"People have asked why Kate may have not been there in that situation and I really don't know but it's clear at the time her priorities weren't there. We do see her as an incredibly dedicated wife, mother and member of the royal family and maybe that's a lot for one person to juggle."

Meghan was reportedly "disappointed" by the lack of support from Kate. Getty

According to Radar Online the Duchess of Cornwall helped Meghan and Harry orchestrate their exit from the royal family and subsequent move to North America.

“She knew this was in the works and actually told Meghan to follow her heart and leave if she needed to,” the source said.

Camilla’s apparent show of support, however, was a stark contrast to Prince Charles’ opposition to Harry and Meghan's 'Megxit' decision to step back.

“Charles hoped Camilla would be a calming influence, but he’s been blind to her scheming and stirring that’s been going behind his back,” the source added.