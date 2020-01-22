Camilla Parker Bowles was recently caught off guard by an inquisitive reporter, who asked her is she was going to miss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they leave the UK. Getty

Footage of the reporter questioning the Duchess has since gone viral, with many royalists taking to Twitter to comment on the question and seemingly defend Camilla’s reaction.

“No wonder they get fed up of the press when they ask ridiculous questions like that. What the hell did they expect her to say,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The Duchess was great. She probably did not expect such a question and was polite. Sometimes don't need much to say,” another person stated.

The Duchess was visiting end-of-life care facility Prospect Hospice in Swindon on Monday, when the reporter surprised her and asked: “Will you miss Harry and Meghan?” Getty

A third person added: “When Harry said he was going to protect his family that was a slap in Charles' face. I doubt Harry had much, if any, affection for Camilla.”

While many people supported Camilla’s response to the reporter’s sudden question, other Twitter users seemingly defended Harry and Meghan.

“I'm sure the feeling is mutual. The difference is, Harry and Megan are too polite to let their true feelings be known in public,” one person wrote.

“Imagine saying that to any person when their family are moving abroad. Makes Harry's decision look even more logical after hearing that question,” another person stated.

A third person added: “Reading too much into it. She [Camilla] was probably taken off guard by the question.”