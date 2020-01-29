Rumour has it that Camilla Parker Bowles helped Meghan Markle step down as a senior member of the royal family. Getty

“She knew this was in the works and actually told Meghan to follow her heart and leave if she needed to,” the source said.

Camilla’s apparent show of support is a stark contrast to Prince Charles’ opposition to Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals.

“Charles hoped Camilla would be a calming influence, but he’s been blind to her scheming and stirring that’s been going behind his back,” the source added.

Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family on January 8 and since then have been residing in Canada.

But despite their plan for a quiet life, the couple have encountered several setbacks, with the most recent being a claim their home was built on “stolen” land.

According to The Mirror, Vancouver Island’s native people have claimed that Harry and Meghan’s £10 million (approx. $20 million AUD) mansion was built on land “stolen” from Native Americans.

Chief of the local Tseycum tribe Tanya Jimmy urged the Duke and Duchess to "not ignore us" and get in contact to hear their concerns.

“[The island] was taken from us in treaties signed in the 1800s. Our people back then didn’t realise what they were doing,” Tanya told the publication.

“Land was taken for a few hundred dollars and our people would sign the treaty with an ‘X’ as they couldn’t read or write.”