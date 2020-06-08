According to journalist Anna Pasternak, Meghan Markle (pictured) has a desire for her voice to be heard. Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William called in the lawyers after Anna wrote an explosive piece about the Duchess of Cambridge, which was published in Tatler magazine.

In the article, Duchess Catherine was reported to be "exhausted and trapped" within the royal family since Harry and Meghan's departure.

However, the legal team for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stated that the article, called Catherine the Great, contained "a swathe of inaccuracies and false representations" and demanded that it be removed from Tatler's website.

Kate and her husband Prince William called in the lawyers after an explosive piece was published in Tatler magazine. Getty

And it turns out Meghan has a connection to the journalist behind it!

Journalist Anna is friends with former Tatler journalist Vanessa Mulroney - and if that name sounds familiar it's because Vanessa is the sister-in-law of Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Jessica's sister-in-law is a close friend of Tatler journalist, Anna Pasternak. Getty

"Pasternak's article caused immense unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue," a source told The Sun.

"Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good. She is very well connected in the US. She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa's sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan's best friend. It's intriguing."

