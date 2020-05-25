Prince William rarely opens up about his personal experiences, but a new documentary is about to change all of that. Getty

William, who is father to three young children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two, speaks about his experience in becoming a father.

Speaking to former soccer player Marvin Sordell (who grew up without a father), the Prince explained the hard reality of his own, traumatic experience of losing his mother, Princess Diana in 1997.

"Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is... I think when you've been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds," he told him.

The Duke elaborated on the experience, speaking of how his wife Duchess Catherine supported him.

"Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other, and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together," he said.

Wills continued to say of his experience: "I can completely relate to what you're saying about children coming along - it's one of the most amazing moments of life, but it's also one of the scariest."

The poignant new film has been released in line with William's Heads Up initiative, which he has worked on over the last year in order to promote mental health and wellbeing for men in sport.

The Duke has been keeping busy during the UK's lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, he and wife Catherine joined in a surprise Zoom chat with a care home, where they played bingo and brought some rather large smiles to the faces of the residents, and indeed people who watched it play out all over the world.

William and Kate have stepped things up in the current climate, partaking in a number of Zoom calls and sharing plenty of personal anecdotes in each as they connect with those in need, as well as their fan base and the wider community.

It's expected this work will only continue as they work towards their eventual roles as King and Queen consort of England.

With incredible documentaries like these, plus the unlikely addition of video calls galore, we can safely say we've got a lot to look forward to.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.