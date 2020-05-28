Kensington Palace has issued a rare statement in response to a very personal article published about Duchess Catherine in a reputable long-form magazine this week. Getty

And while much of the piece included information that shone Kate in a relatively positive light, there were some, rather personal details that she and the Palace were clearly not happy about - and as a royal force, they've spoken out in defence.

In a statement issued to media on Wednesday evening, Kensington Palace categorically denied the "swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication."

The story in question included alleged information about Kate feeling "trapped and exhausted" after Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back from their roles at the start of the year.

There was also information about Kate's very different approach to royal life, as well as more detail on a falling out she and Meghan reportedly had over Princess Charlotte wearing tights to the 2018 royal wedding.

The feature piece by Tatler delved into Kate's feelings and actions, as claimed by "friends" and close acquaintances who allegedly spoke to the publication. Tattler

In response, Tatler has defended their piece, issuing their own statement: "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources."

"Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”

There is no specific fact that has been pinpointed by the Palace, but given the personal nature of the claims, it seems Kate at least was rather confronted by the whole thing.

The Palace very rarely issue statements in defence of royal family members - but when they do, it's likely a reflection of the claims themselves.

Whether there is any truth to any of Tatler's claims specifically remains to be seen, but if the matter escalates further, we'll certainly be intrigued to see if the Palace provides any further information.

In the meantime, the Duchess is currently holing up in her country home Anmer Hall in Sandringham, where she is isolating with her three young children and Prince William.

And perhaps she'll opt to buy a copy of Harper's BAZAAR or Vogue at the local supermarket for her quarantine reads for now.

