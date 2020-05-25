Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family has been plagued with controversy since day one. Getty

The expose, which is said to come under a section of the book entitled “setting the record straight” is major gamechanger given that Meghan has been slammed for Harry’s decision.

Speaking to the British publication last week, an industry insider claimed that Harry is furious over the term “Megxit”, which was coined after the royal couple’s announcement.

“That word ‘Megxit’ in particular has always angered Prince Harry. It gives the impression that the decision to walk away from the Royal Family was Meghan’s,” the source claimed.

The latest “leaked” revelation from the upcoming Finding Freedom tell-all is that Harry was the one who decided to call it quits not Meghan. Amazon

“The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time.”

The insider went on to allege that, despite whispers, Harry had been considering making a royal exit long before his and Meghan’s shock announcement on January 6.

The source also claimed that the Duchess had even urged Harry to reconsider making the move on several occasions before he finally put his foot down.

“Meghan supported Harry’s decision. But there was more than one occasion where she asked him if he was certain it was what he wanted,” the source claimed.

The royal revelation is the latest bombshell to apparently come from the upcoming tell-all, which has already topped the bestseller list despite the book itself not being published yet.

According to Amazon’s website, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family is currently sitting at number one in the “royal biographies” list.

While the book won’t officially hit stores until August 20, with an online version available on August 11, it still managed to reach number one within 24 hours of its pre-order release.