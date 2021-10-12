Megan has urged people not to be "a**holes" in the wake of the new Bachelorette season. Instagram

Last month, Megan told her Instagram followers that The Bachelor series was becoming "outdated".

"I think there's a problem with casting, for me, which is why we're not so interested any more. I certainly haven't watched the latest Aussie ones."

The influencer, however, did go on to praise Brooke Blurton as the first bisexual bachelorette and say she was looking forward to watching her season.

Brooke's season of The Bachelorette kicks off on October 20th. Channel Ten

Fans recently got given a first glimpse of the new Bachelorette season, which kicks off next Wednesday.

The trailer showed Brooke in a stunning red dress standing by the ocean, sharing her approach to The Bachelorette in a voice-over.

"This is the land of my people. Yamaji country in Western Australia," said Brooke, who is an Indigenous Noongar-Yamatji woman.

Not only is Brooke the first ever Indigenous woman to star as the Bachelorette, she's also the first openly bisexual woman and will be dating men and women on the show.

"For me true love is about making a soul connection, no matter who they are," Brooke continued in the trailer. "I have so much love to give and I'm so ready to find that special someone to give it to."

Hopefully Brooke has the perfect love story this time around!

