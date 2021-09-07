Megan Marx has given her honest thoughts about The Bachelor franchise. Channel Ten

Megan went on to clarify that she is happy with how life has turned out, but if she could go back and change things she "probably would".

Another curious follower queried as to whether Megan through The Bachelor series was outdated.

"Seeming to be that way, isn't it?" the 32-year-old replied, before explaining why she thinks the reality show isn't resonating like it used to.

"I think there's a problem with casting, for me, which is why we're not so interested any more. I certainly haven't watched the latest Aussie ones."

The influencer, however, did go on to praise Brooke Blurton as the first bisexual Bachelorette and say she was looking forward to watching her season.

Megan first hit our screens during Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor. Despite being a frontrunner, the now-32-year-old decided to leave the competition during a rose ceremony.

"I just can't fall in love in such competition and intensity," Megan said.

After leaving the show, Megan went on to date fellow Bachelor contestant Tiffany Scanlon, as well as Bachelorette alum Jake Ellis - but both relationships weren't to be.

In her Q&A, Megan did however reveal that she is currently dating someone, so it looks like she's found some happiness away from the reality shows.