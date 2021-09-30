"For me true love is about making a soul connection, no matter who they are." Ten

"This is the land of my people. Yamaji country in Western Australia," says Brooke, who is an Indigenous Noongar-Yamatji woman.

"Growing up here has made me feel very connected to the ocean. It is shaped who I am. I would love to share my life with someone special."

Not only is Brooke the first ever Indigenous woman to star as the Bachelorette, she's also the first openly bisexual woman and will be dating men and women on the show.

"For me true love is about making a soul connection, no matter who they are," Brooke continues in the trailer.

Brooke is our Bachelorette for 2021. Ten

"I have so much love to give and I'm so ready to find that special someone to give it to."

Brooke first appeared on Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor in 2018 and chose to walk away from the show despite being a fan-favourite to win.

In the end, Nick chose no winner in one of the most divisive Australian Bachelor finales of all time.

Brooke also starred in the second season of Bachelor in Paradise, where she had a brief romance with Bachelor winner Alex Nation.

WATCH BELOW: First Look At Brooke As The Bachelorette

Now she's gearing up for her own season of The Bachelorette to air, with filming believed to have already wrapped.

Though a premiere date is yet to be announced, the official Bachelorette pages have promised the new season is coming "soon".

Honestly, we can't wait to see what it has in store!

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.