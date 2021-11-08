"MILKLAB Oat Milk has officially joined the McCafé lineup." Facebook

The announcement was met with praise by fans, who took to the comments to express their excitement over the new beverage option.

"Best news ever," one Instagram user wrote.

"FINALLY!!!!!" another added, while a third said: "Yay! I love Oat Milk!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

A Facebook user also wrote: "And it’s awesome in lattes."

McDonald's fans praised the new menu item.

Also in the comments was McDonald's itself, who confirmed extra charges would apply to those who opted to use the oat milk in their beverages.

The oat milk option will also be available at participating restaurants only.

The company has yet to release a full list of stores, but it's understood those with a McCafe will stock the new oat milk.

MILKLAB only just launched its new oat milk.

The McDonald's roll out comes after MILKLAB recently launched its highly anticipated oat milk; MILKLAB Oat.

MILKLAB Oat is said to have been designed in collaboration with the world’s finest baristas, cafe owners and coffee connoisseurs to blend perfectly with espresso coffee.

You can find out more on the oat milk here.