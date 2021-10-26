Fans aren't happy about the new change. Getty

McDonald's confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “From Wednesday, 20 October, our breakfast menu will be available until midday in restaurants and 10.30am via McDelivery, to better meet the needs of customers during other peak times.

“By adjusting our all-day breakfast schedule we hope to reduce the amount of time our customers may need to wait for other items during the afternoon and evening rush.

“While we understand a number of customers will be disappointed, our breakfast menu will continue to be available in restaurant until midday every day and via McDelivery until 10.30am.”

Hash browns will still be available all day.

After McDonald's attempted to quietly bring in the change on October 20, hangry fans of the fast-food chain were quick to notice the lack of breakfast items and quickly took to social media to blast the axing of their favourite brekkie foods.

“Why have you stopped all day breakfast? Without any notice either! Not happy,” one social media user wrote on the Maccas page.

Another said, “I just woke up from a big night out, hungover, hungry. Incapable of cooking my own food. My girlfriend drives me to Macca’s... and to my disgust the all-day breakfast menu has been violated."

“This is the next worst thing since COVID-19!"

A third added, “How does McDonald’s expect me to go to bed at 4am and wake up early enough to obtain the glorious sausage McMuffin to revive my soiled soul? I don’t want a Big Mac for breakfast, I want pancakes for dinner.

“I’m truly hurt, I’ll need to take personal leave from work to overcome this hunger abuse …

“PLEASE BRING IT BACK!”